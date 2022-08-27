Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.