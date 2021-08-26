Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
