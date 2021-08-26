 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News