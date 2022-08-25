Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.