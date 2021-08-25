Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.