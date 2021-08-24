Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.