This evening in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. To…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Satur…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Monday. T…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.