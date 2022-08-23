Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.