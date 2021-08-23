Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
