Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 53F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.