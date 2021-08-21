Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.