This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
