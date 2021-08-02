Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.42. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.