Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest.