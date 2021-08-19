Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, thou…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101. Expect a d…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 tho…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperature…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling …