Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.