Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepare…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dr…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Wednesday.…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degree…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomo…