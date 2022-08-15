Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
