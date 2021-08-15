Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 98.39. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.