Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
