Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.33. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph.