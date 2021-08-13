This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.54. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
