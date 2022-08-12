Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Saturday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
