Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.