This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
