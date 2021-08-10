This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 59F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
