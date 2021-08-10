 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 59F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News