Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 83.52. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.