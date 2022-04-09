Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.