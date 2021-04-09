 Skip to main content
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 24F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

