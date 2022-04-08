 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

