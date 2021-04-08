Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.