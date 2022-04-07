Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 24F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.