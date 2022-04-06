Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
