For the drive home in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
