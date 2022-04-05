Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.