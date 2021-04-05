 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News