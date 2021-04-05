For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
