Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
