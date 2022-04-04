 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

Local Weather

