For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
