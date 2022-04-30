Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy. Rain showers early, with overcast skies late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
