 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News