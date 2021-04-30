Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
