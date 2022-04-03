Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
