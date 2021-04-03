For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for i…
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 d…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Bismarck: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday, the fore…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck…
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…