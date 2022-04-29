Bismarck's evening forecast: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low 38F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
