Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Friday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.