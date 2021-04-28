For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to sta…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 1…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today.…
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.…