Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.