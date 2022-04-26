Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
