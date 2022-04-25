 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

