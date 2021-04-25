Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
