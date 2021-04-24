Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.