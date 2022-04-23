For the drive home in Bismarck: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming snow late. Windy. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Sunday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
