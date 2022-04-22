Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.