Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
