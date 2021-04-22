 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News