Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Overcast with showers. Becoming windy overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.