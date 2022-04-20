 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News